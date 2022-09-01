Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Republican supporters shouted “Tiocfaidh ar la”, denounced marchers and members of a local silver band as “c****” and “reptiles” as well as chanting “Up the Ra” during the rant against the procession on Saturday last.

Those on the receiving end of the insults and threats included children playing in the Armagh Old Boys Silver Band as well as youngsters marching behind a banner.

One of those involved in the abusive chants taunts a member of the Royal Black institution carrying a ceremonial sword and warns him: “I’ll fight you with that sword, you ‘b******.”

Two of those involved also make rude hand gestures towards the marchers as the parade passes by.

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin said last night that the onus was on all political leaders to condemn those hurling abuse at the Royal Black parade in the city.

Mr Irwin said: “I have the footage uploaded by those hurling the abuse. It is sickening and outrageous. We will be reporting the incident to the police.

“These people are stirring up tensions and it is a credit to those on parade that the matter was handled in a sensible manner. There were young children in the parade and to be subjected to this abuse is vile.”

He said the constant glorification of the IRA’s armed campaign by leading Sinn Fein figures will continually lead to this type of behaviour.

“This is what Michelle O’Neill’s leadership delivers. If political leaders have no problem shouting ‘Up the Ra’ then what else is to be expected from their supporters.

“Michelle O’Neill should publicly acknowledge her ‘there was no alternative’ statement was wrong. Such a position will take Northern Ireland backwards not forwards,” he said.

Mr Irwin added: “We need leaders in all political parties to condemn this and give leadership. It is dangerous for the next generation to believe that the actions of the PIRA were glorious but it is equally dangerous for the next generation to feel able to hurl abuse at people in this matter.”

The PSNI said last night that a 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday over a bottle being thrown at people in the Scotch Street area of Armagh city.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man, who was granted bail pending further inquiries, was arrested for a number of alleged offences including possession of an offensive weapon and disorderly behaviour.

Meanwhile, the PSNI also confirmed it is treating the theft of a number of wreaths from the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry as a hate crime.