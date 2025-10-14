Watch: Exclusive video as William and Kate visit Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen as a blueprint for sustainable farming systems

Inspired by Northern Ireland’s linen heritage and by the urgent need for diversification, Helen Keys MBE and Charlie Mallon are aiming to rebuild a short flax to linen supply chain in Northern Ireland – growing flax on local farms, restoring heritage machinery and producing traceable natural fibre products that work for people, place and planet.

Their Royal Highnesses meet with Helen and Charlie and learn about their process to produce linen ‘from field to fibre to fabric’.

The Prince and Princess visited the flax fields to understand the growing and harvesting process, before viewing the restored heritage machinery that Mallon Farm uses for ‘breaking and scutching’.