WATCH: Prince William and Kate get rapturous reception in Carrickfergus some 11 years after being made baron of the town... and 332 years after his namesake made landfall on his way to the Boyne
Prince William has set foot in Carrickfergus… 332 years after the ‘original’ Prince William did so in rather different circumstances.
The visit of the recently-named Prince of Wales, and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, comes 11 years after they were named Baron and Lady Carrickfergus by the Queen as a wedding gift.
The according of the ceremonial titles to them had led to speculation in the town ever since about when the pair will visit their new ‘dominion’ on the Co Antrim coast.
The Prince and Princess met wellwishers in the shadow of Carrickfergus Castle, just a stone’s throw from the old stone harbour where another Prince William – the Prince of Orange – landed on June 14, 1690, en route to defeat King James at the Battle of the Boyne.
Despite the fact there had been little official notice of the visit, large crowds turned out to wait in the rain for a glimpse of the future king and his princess.
Estimating crowds is notoriously difficult, but this reporter believes the onlookers numbered about 1,000.
Among them were many schoolchildren from the surrounding area, who had been notified in advance that the royal duo were coming, and who had prepared gifts for them.
A group of pupils from Silverstream Primary School in Greenisland had assembled.
Philip Ajayi, 10, and originally from Nigeria, had brought a teddybear bearing his school’s logo, for the royal couple’s children.
Harry Douglass, 11, had written out a poem to give the pair; Bella Donley, 10, brought a (very impressive) picture of the Queen which had taken her about an hour-or-so to make; and Jayia Dumigan, 10, brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers, complete with Union flag.
The school head, Louise Stewart, 39, told the News Letter: “It’s great for Carrickfergus, and you can see from the atmosphere around everybody’s so excited about being here. We have four children and three adults down.
"I think everybody is quite jealous these were the four chosen to come with us – and I think some of the staff are quite jealous as well! If we could’ve brought the whole school, we would.”
More to follow...