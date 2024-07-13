Watch: Scarva Sham Fight 2024 parade gets under way

By Roderick McMurray
Published 13th Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
Huge crowds have been enjoying the pageantry, colour, music and tradition of the Royal Black Institution’s Scarva Sham Fight parade.

Enjoy this video of the parade getting under way earlier today.

