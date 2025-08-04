WATCH: Storm Floris hits the west coast of Ireland at Mullaghmore in Sligo on its way to Northern Ireland
Waves can be seen crashing onto the shore, and NI is braced for those winds to make their way here, with a yellow weather warning in force from 6am until midnight tonight.
The Met Office says that across this yellow warning area, “inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40 to 50mph, with 60 to 70mph possible”.
Already this morning, a number of flights have been cancelled to and from Belfast City Airport.
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August.
January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.
