WATCH: Storm Floris hits the west coast of Ireland at Mullaghmore in Sligo on its way to Northern Ireland

By Roderick McMurray
Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 10:50 BST
In this video, taken this morning at 9am, Storm Floris batters the west coast of the north of Ireland, at Mullaghmore in Sligo, on its way to NI.

Waves can be seen crashing onto the shore, and NI is braced for those winds to make their way here, with a yellow weather warning in force from 6am until midnight tonight.

The Met Office says that across this yellow warning area, “inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40 to 50mph, with 60 to 70mph possible”.

Already this morning, a number of flights have been cancelled to and from Belfast City Airport.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August.

January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.

