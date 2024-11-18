Watch: work on the newly-named Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough reveals rich secrets of The Londonderry Arms' past

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ambitious refurbishment programme now underway at one of Ireland’s most historic hotels is revealing some unexpected and fascinating features.

The Londonderry Arms in Carnlough has been taken over by new owners – a consortium headed by hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, master Irish whiskey distiller Darryl McNally and business entrepreneur Carl Harrison.

Their plans to transform it into Ireland’s first whiskey destination hotel reveal a design brief aimed at providing an elegant homely feel with a coastal chic and a distinctly Irish charm.

With the hotel now closed for several months – apart from serving Sunday lunch – while the work continues, it’s clear that its new owners are finding the past is always present in a building of such vintage.

Refurbishment work has started on The Harbourview Hotel - formerly The Londonderry Arms - in Carnlough. Picture: National World

A beautiful terrazzo floor in the dining room has already been uncovered and polished, after being hidden by carpet for many years, and it’s just one of a number of the building’s architectural features which will remain.

Adrian McLaughlin said the aim is to restore many of these historic elements, including the original terrazzo floor at the entrance, the red quarry tiled floor of the bar and other floor areas will be polished and brought back to their original glory.

The fireplaces and chimneys will be checked for safety and in some cases be relocated to alternative locations within the hotel.

And as it’s a listed building, a significant window and external maintenance programme is in place.

A beautiful terrazzo floor was uncovered under carpet in the dining room of The Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough, formerly The Londonderry Arms. Picture: National World.

Mr McLaughlin explained that the hotel – which dates back to 1848 when Frances Ann Vane Tempest, Marchioness of Londonderry had a coaching inn built on the site – will retain its current layout.

"This was critical in our eyes when considering how best to retain the charm and ambience,” he said. “Our interior design now represents a complimentary palette to the layout and original charm of the hotel.”

While some people have raised eyebrows at the name change to The Harbourview Hotel, Mr McLaughlin said the property “retains a warmth, charm, character and ambience which is quite unique” but a full “reset” was vital for its long term future.

He said the design and presentation of the interior did require investment in order for the target market to be maximised.

Plans for the ambitious programme of refurbishment work is on display in the foyer of The Harbourview Hotel - formerly The Londonderry Arms - in Carnlough. Picture: National World

"To give the hotel the very best chance of long term success it was important to reset the interiors, commercial approach, target markets, hotel services and hotel brand. We were delighted to retain the hotel team who have proven to be the very best custodians of its reputation.

"The name change has to be always more than a name change, particularly when dealing with such history and respect for the previous owners.

"The Harbourview creates the opportunity to turn a page on the hotel’s history while offering significant opportunities for long term commercial success and future of the hotel,” he said.

Mr McLaughlin said the hotel’s rich history – it was at one point inherited by Winston Churchill and his framed deeds of ownership are still on display – will continue to be cherished.

Having previously been owned and managed by the O’Neill family since 1947, its unique links to the past are to be retained alongside contemporary refurbishments to secure its future success.

McMcLaughlin stressed the family names of Londonderry, Churchill and O’Neill are important pieces of history and will be “loud and proud within the hotel fabric”.

Along with maintaining and restoring many of the hotel’s architectural features, a programme of upcycling also shows the new custodians’ intention to retain its character.

"The beautiful furniture will be restored, repositioned within the hotel and reused,” said Mr McLaughlin. “We have over 120 dining room and lounge chairs currently being re-polished, re-glued and re-upholstered.”

The concept of a whiskey destination hotel, he added, is not some sort of Disney-style idea.

“Whiskey hotels generally are popular in Scotland and then usually because the hotel bar has a significant collection of whiskies. We aim to lift this experience by offering a selection of 400 whiskies from around the world.

"We will offer tasting flights, whiskey will be used in our menus and we have just ordered a small still which will allow us to make small batches of our own whiskey and age onsite. We will have a tapped cask available for our overnight guests to pour their own nightcap or place on their porridge.

"These aspects will add significantly to our offer and allow customers to experience the growing popularity of Irish whiskey. My partner in this venture is master distiller, Darryl McNally.

"We will also create a programme of whiskey events that will offer whiskey enthusiasts opportunities to taste new releases, listen to fireside stories from master distillers, indulge in whiskey-based fine dining menus with exclusive whiskies to enjoy and we will launch Carnlough Whiskey Week where other local whiskey brands will join us and promote their whiskies to the hotel’s customer base.

“These events will be extended to our Dal Riada friends and distillers in Islay. We have just returned from an educational trip with our team and have hooked up with the amazing people in Bruichladdich and Ardbeg where we hope to forge strong links and enjoy their teams visiting Carnlough within our events programme.

“The Harbourview whiskey tour will offer overnight accommodation with amazing whiskey tastings, visits to local whiskey joints of interest and a day trip to Islay.”

So while the hotel will no doubt be a strong pull for visitors, Mr McLaughlin stressed it will offer more reasons for locals to come and enjoy the new facilities.

"We have plans to enhance what is now the Trophy Room which will be the perfect space for small family events and parties,” he said.

