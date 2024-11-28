"We've lost a great man, but he'd want us to be doing this with a smile on our faces": Rugby star Kevin Sinfield brings latest gruelling UK-wide motor neuron disease charity run to Belfast

Kevin Sinfield in the running shirt he'll be sporting in Belfast.

"We've lost a great man, but he'd want us to be doing this with a smile on our faces."

Those are the word of ex-Leeds Rhinos rugby giant Kevin Sinfield, as he gets set for his fifth gruelling ultra-marathon endurance run around the UK – and the first without the man who inspired it all, teammate Rob Burrows.

The late Rob Burrows was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) in 2019, and tragically passed away earlier this year.

Both he and Kevin Sinfield became dedicated campaigners for MND charities after the diagnosis, raising more than £10m and earning CBEs in the process.

Kevin Sinfield runs past Leinster players in Dublin during last year's ultra-marathon challenge. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Current Rugby Union coach Sinfield starts his latest challenge on Sunday (1st), running seven marathons in seven cities in seven days – including, for the first time, Belfast.

He’ll be pounding the city’s streets next Tuesday (3rd), with the route broken down into seven blocks of seven kilometres.

The number seven has always been a vital part of the various endurance challenges over the last five years, as that was the number on the back of Rob Burrows’ shirt at Leeds Rhinos.

Sinfield will start at Kingspan Stadium, the home of Ulster Rugby, at 7am before running via Stormont and the Titanic Quarter to head north along Shore Road towards Fortwilliam Golf Club.

Kevin Sinfield, left, with broadcaster Charlie Bird, Charlie's wife Claire and dog Tiger in Croke Park before starting an ultra-marathon in Dublin last year as part of his 7 in 7 in 7 endurance challenge for those impacted by motor neurone disease, Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

He then turns back towards Andersonstown and St Pauls GAA, where former Antrim Gaelic footballer Anto Finnegan played before he passed away in 2021, following his own much-publicised battle with MND.

The challenge finishes close to Windsor Park’s statue of George Best statue around 1.30pm.

The day also includes bonus “extra mile” challenges, in which members of the MND community join Kevin at 12.30pm at Mary Peters athletics track to complete their own mile.

Said the rugby star: “We are very much looking forward to coming to Belfast.

Gordan D'Arcy, centre, with broadcaster and MND sufferer Charlie Bird and Keith Earls during the 'Extra Mile' of Kevin Sinfield's ultra-marathon in Dublin in 2023. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"Last year in Dublin it was great to have former Ulster rugby players Tommy Bowe and Ian Madigan as part of our team, and they both told us we had to come to Belfast this year because of the warm welcome we would receive.

"Our running top for the day reflects the colours of Ulster Rugby and St Pauls GAA, and it’s always special to come to a new city as we look to spread the word about MND and show our support for those impacted by the disease.

"I would like to particularly thank Mary Peters for her support, she is an inspirational person and it will be lovely to see her at the track named in her honour.”

Now 44, the former England forward admitted that his ultra-marathon challenges aren’t getting any easier, especially as the sport he’s dedicated his life to since he was at school involves practising short sharp bursts of activity, not distance running.

Kevin Sinfield's 2024 challenge.

"They don’t get any easier, they just don’t,” he said. “The training’s just brutal.”

And while he thinks this year will be emotional without Rob, he’s determined to stay upbeat.

"I don’t want this to be sad,” he said. “We’ve lost a great man, but he’d want us to do this with a smile on our faces.”