WIN tickets to huge NI concert ‘Live At The Waterfront!’

The concert takes place on Friday, October 22

Tickets for the concert in the Waterfront Hall Belfast are in high demand for the general public as more than 60% of seats will be given to key workers in health and social care, food retail and charities as a means of saying thank you for their efforts during the pandemic.

The live show will feature a host of Northern Ireland’s finest singer-songwriters, musicians, actors and comedians including Abigail McGibbon, Ash, Beoga, Cara Dillon, The Delinquents, Foy Vance, Glenn Patterson, Ian McElhinney, JC Stewart, Jordan Adetunji, May McFettridge, Micky Bartlett, Neil Martin, Northern Ireland Opera, Paddy Raff, Roe, Ryan McMullan and Soak.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

In which Northern Ireland city is the Waterfront Hall?

Email your answer, name and contact number to [email protected]

Replies must be received no later than midnight on Monday, October 18, 2021.

JPI MEDIA TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition

Open only to UK residents over 18 years.

Following the closing date six winners will be selected at random from all the correct entries received.

JPIMedia privacy Policy: https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/privacy-policy

Ticket Terms & Conditions

1. A strict limit of two tickets per person applies (the eligible competition winner and one guest). Any tickets purchased over this limit may be cancelled and invalidated.

2. Only genuine mobile tickets will be accepted for entry (we’ll give you full instructions on how to access your mobile tickets after you book). If you purchased more than one ticket, your guests must be with you at time of entry - ID in the ticket holders name will be required. Print outs and/or screenshots of mobile tickets will not be accepted for entry.

3. This ticket has no monetary value. You may not sell, or offer to sell tickets for this event.

4. If you can no longer use your tickets, please contact the ticket provider to re-allocate them as there is huge demand and another key worker would appreciate your unused seat.

5. Any tickets allocated, sold or offered for sale in breach of these special conditions may be cancelled and invalidated.

6. In the event of any inconsistency between these special conditions and any other applicable terms and conditions, these special conditions will apply.

7. Under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

______________________________________________________________

All ticket holders attending events at the Waterfront Hall are required to complete a COVID Status Check. This is a requirement to help control the spread of coronavirus and allow for the safe return of live audiences. See https://www.waterfront.co.uk/visit/covid-status-check/

——— ———

