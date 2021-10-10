Ash will be playing at the free concert in the Waterfront Hall

Taking place on Friday, October 22, tickets for the concert featuring Ash, May McFettridge and Ian McElhinney are free of charge to thank charities and key workers in health, social care and food retail.

More than 60% of tickets will be going to key workers in health and social care, food retail and charities.

The organisers said people will be able to apply for tickets through local media outlets.

The concert is being jointly produced by NI’s Shine and Snow Water Productions, and will be filmed for television by Green Inc Film and Television.

The concert is supported by the BPI, Arts Council NI and NI Screen and is funded by the Northern Ireland Office.

Joe Dougan, Concert Promoter from Shine and Carolyn Mathers, Director of Snow Water Productions said: “We’re hugely excited about the ‘Live at the Waterfront!’ concert.

“It’s a unique opportunity to showcase the fantastic artists and performers we have in Northern Ireland, to support the arts sector, and to bring them together to perform live after so many months of theatres and concert halls being closed.

“We are grateful for the funding support of the UK Government which made this event possible.”

Confirmed line-up for ‘Live at the Waterfront!’:

• Abigail McGibbon, who most recently appeared in ‘Sadie’ (Lyric Theatre/ BBCNI) & the Lyric & Abbey Theatres covid reactive pieces ‘Splendid Isolation’ & ‘Dear Ireland’.

• Platinum-selling Downpatrick rock band Ash, who have had over 18 songs in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

• The Grammy nominated Irish Folk band Beoga (“the most exciting traditional band to emerge from Ireland this century” - Wall St Journal) who co-wrote Galway Girl with Ed Sheeran.

• Meteor award-winning traditional Irish singer Cara Dillon.

• Dance group The Delinquents featuring kid Noise from the 21 Artists Mentoring Programme will make their first public performance.

• The magnificent and multi-award winning Foy Vance, whose music featured on numerous TV shows and has recently announced his biggest ever headline show at Belfast’s SSE Arena.

• Glenn Patterson, Northern Ireland’s foremost novelist. In addition to his 10 novels and three non-fiction works, he has written plays for Radio 3 and Radio 4 and has also presented numerous television documentaries BBC and an arts review series for RTE. Glenn co-wrote BAFTA nominated Good Vibrations about the music scene in Belfast during the late 1970s, and subsequent play for the Lyric Theatre.

• Ian McElhinney, best known for his roles as General Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Val-El in the Superman prequel Krypton, and as Ser Barristan Selmy in the HBO series, Game of Thrones.

• JC Stewart, who has co-written with Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan and was named MTV’s Artist of the Month for his latest EP.

• NI Music Prize winner Jordan Adetunji who is currently taking the UK Hip Hop scene by storm.

• May McFettridge, Northern Ireland’s very own queen of comedy, who has just completed her 30th year at the Grand Opera House.

• Micky Bartlett, A regular feature on BBCNI and the General Banter Podcast AND Fresh from his Third consecutive tour of Australia, Micky has recently sold out several nights at Belfast’s iconic Ulster Hall.

• Composer and multi-instrumentalist Neil Martin, who has performed across the world from Mostar Bridge and the Royal Albert Hall, as well as being played on the International Space Station, will perform on the Uilleann pipes.

• Northern Ireland Opera will feature NI Opera Stars and Musicians from the Ulster Orchestra.

• Multi-arena selling comedian Paddy Raff.

• Roe, who at just 21 has played Glastonbury, and has also supported Snow Patrol, Kodaline and Robbie Williams. Her latest single made Radio 1’s Track of the Week and enjoyed over one million streams.

• Ryan McMullan, whose song-writing talent has led to sold-out shows across the world.

• Mercury nominated singer-songwriter Soak who received the Irish Choice Music Prize Album of the Year.

