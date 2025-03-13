Woman who died suddenly in Kilrea named locally as friend says 'words can not express how loved you were'

Tributes and messages of sympathy have been extended after the sudden death of a mother-of-one in Kilrea, County Londonderry at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been named locally as Jolene McDaid.

Earlier this week (Wednesday) a PSNI spokesman said a man in his 30s who had been arrested previously has now been released on police bail.

"A man aged 38, arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Kilrea, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jolene McDaid

"The woman, aged in her 40s, was sadly pronounced dead on Sunday, 9th March. Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death."

This morning a PSNI spokesman said officers are still continuing to work to "establish the full circumstances".

In a death notice Jolene McDaid is described as a ‘much loved daughter of Marlene and Vincent, loving Mother of Josh, dear sister of Vinnie, Anthony, Christle, Glen and the late James also a loving Auntie’.

The notice adds that a ‘graveside service will be held in Enagh Cemetery on Friday at 1pm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Jolene will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle,’ adds the notice.

And on social media a friend wrote: “What a shock to find out the loss of a beautiful friend with a beautiful soul".

She added: “Joe Mcdaid words can not express how loved you were and how much you will be sadly missed by many”.

"Thank you for always being there for me over the years and for the support you gave me” it adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad