Young boy rushed to hospital after falling down manhole

The incident happened shortly before 7pm at a petrol station forecourt in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

It happened at the station on the Oaks Road on Wednesday evening.

The fire service attended the scene where officers used specialist breathing apparatus and a harness to rescue the boy from the four metre deep hole.

A manhole

According to the BBC the boy was conscious and is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

As reported by Armagh I, two fire crews were in attendance and and breathing equipment was used when the boy was rescued.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that he has been taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks.

Ben Lowry