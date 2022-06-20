Petrol bomb thrown at parked car - no reports of any injuries

Police are appealing for information following the petrol bomb incident which took place shortly before 2.40am.

A PSNI spokesman said it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a car which was parked in the area.

Damage was caused to the vehicle and smoke damage was also reported at the front of a property near by following the incident.

Bells Row - Google maps

The PSNI spokesman added that there were no reports of any injuries and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.