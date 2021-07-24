Planet Fun say Carrickfergus funfair ride ‘did not collapse’

A spokesperson for Planet Fun, which confirmed it has a council licence to operate the fun fair in Carrickfergus said:

“Shortly after 6pm this evening, the emergency procedures on our Star Flyer ride were enacted following a incident.

“At no stage did the ride collapse.

Emergency services at the Planet Fun funfair in Carrickfergus harbour car park. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“We immediately sought assistance from the NI Ambulance Service.

“We have also reported the incident to the Health and Safety Executive and will co-operate fully with the agency to understand exactly what happened.

“Health and safety is central to all operations at Planet Fun and will offer whatever assistance is required to those customers affected.

“Planet Fun will make no further comment until the Health and Safety Executive have completed its investigation,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has praised the emergency response to the incident.

He said: “Northern Ireland’s blue light services have responded to an incident tonight at a funfair in Carrickfergus.

“A number of people, including children, were taken to hospital and thankfully none have life threatening injuries.

“My thoughts are with all who have been injured and affected by this incident. I wish everyone a speedy recovery.