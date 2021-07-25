Planet Fun says behaviour of teenagers was to blame for Carrickfergus incident

The funfair - situated at the harbour carpark - was the centre of an emergency involving members of the PSNI Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The operators of the funfair have since posted on social media that “following a preliminary investigation by the Health and safety Executive Planet Fun have been cleared to reopen and it is confirmed the equipment has not got any mechanical defects”.

“We will, however, be keeping the Star Flyer closed pending further safety checks and investigation,” the Planet Fun post said.

The scene yesterday evening (Saturday) at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“The incident was caused by misuse of equipment by the behaviour of several teenagers on the attraction and is to be further investigated by the PSNI.

“The swift actions by our staff to terminate the ride prevented further injuries.