Police make renewed appeal for Aaron McKinney who has been missing for 3 weeks

Police in west Belfast make a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing person Aaron McKinney, who has been missing for over three weeks.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Aaron, 32, was last seen on a bus travelling from Falls Road to Wellington Place shortly before 10am on Sunday 12th November.

He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.

Police would appeal to anyone who saw Aaron or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 391 of 24/11/23.

The news comes as searches have been organised in west Belfast through St Luke's football club Belfast.

