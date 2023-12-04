Police in west Belfast make a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing person Aaron McKinney, who has been missing for over three weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aaron, 32, was last seen on a bus travelling from Falls Road to Wellington Place shortly before 10am on Sunday 12th November.

He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police would appeal to anyone who saw Aaron or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 391 of 24/11/23.