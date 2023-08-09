Police name lorry driver who died following single-vehicle collision near Dromara, Co Down

Ballynahinch Road, Dromara

Police have named the man as Ryan Telford. Mr Telford died following a collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.

Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am. “Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene. “A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.