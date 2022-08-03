57 reports of 'potential offences' at July 11/12 bonfires received by PSNI - offences include 'theft and destruction of political material, flags, hate slogans and effigies'

Assistant Chief Constable Local Policing Bobby Singleton said: “To date we have received a total of 57 separate reports of potential offences at Bonfires over the 11th & 12th of July period.

"Potential offences include the theft and destruction of political material, flags, hate slogans and effigies.

“We have already gathered and secured evidence of potential offending, appointed investigators, commenced enquiries for each of these incidents and engaged with the Public Prosecution Service who will ultimately have responsibility for decisions in relation to prosecution.

“The vast majority of people celebrate their culture peacefully and lawfully and do not want cultural celebrations to be undermined by anti-social behaviour, criminal activity or hate directed towards others.

“I’m appealing for anyone with any further information but specifically information on those who may have been responsible for the potential offences to provide it to the police to bring those responsible to justice.