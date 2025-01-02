A complaint from the ex-​UUP councillor who quit this week went unanswered by the party

Councillor Darryl Wilson, in a photo he shared alongside his resignation message

​A complaint from a prominent Ulster Unionist councillor about a selection process to replace Robin Swann was not responded to by the party, the News Letter understands.

​It comes amid an ongoing rift within the UUP, which has been brewing since last year and culminated in the resignation of former leader Doug Beattie.

Ballymoney councillor Darryl Wilson was at the centre of events which led to Mr Beattie quitting. He had favoured Mr Wilson over Colin Crawford, who was selected as the replacement for Robin Swann in North Antrim.

The revelation that his concerns had not been responded to by the party management comes amid unresolved tensions dating back to before the resignation of Doug Beattie.

There is an ongoing dispute between some of the party’s Stormont team and the wider party, which has so far not been resolved under the leadership of Mike Nesbitt. The new leader has said he wishes to reform the party’s institutions, but there is a feeling within the UUP Stormont team that is being frustrated by the party officers.

However, others within the party believe that MLAs want greater control of policy – while grassroots members want policy to be decided at the party executive. They are concerned that some issues are not coming to the wider party for discussion.

While there is a broad agreement that the party needs reform, there is disagreement about how that is achieved. Constituency associations are reluctant to give away powers to the leadership, particularly on policy.

Mr Wilson quit the party on New Year’s Eve. In his resignation statement, he did not rule out joining another political party – with the DUP the most likely option, given his views would align more closely with Gavin Robinson’s party than the TUV.

There is fury among sections of the party about how the entire affair has been handled.

Only two of the UUP’s nine MLAs attended a Christmas get together organised by the party. They were the two newest members of the Stormont team, Diana Armstrong and Colin Crawford. It is understood others within the Assembly team opposed the event taking place – partly because it had been scheduled for 17th December, which it was thought could have been the day a key Stormont vote on the Protocol was due to be held. In the end that vote took place a week earlier.

In a statement confirming his resignation from the party, posted on Facebook, Darryl Wilson said: “During my time with the UUP, I had the privilege of working alongside many exceptional individuals, many of whom I am proud to call friends. As a committed Unionist, I believe firmly that Northern Ireland should remain an integral part of the United Kingdom. I am equally passionate about fostering fair, transparent, and inclusive politics, and remain deeply committed to the Unionist cause.

