Tributes have been paid to former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson, who passed away on Friday evening at the age of 79.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former East Antrim MLA served as leader of Alliance between 1998 and 2001, continuing as MLA until 2011.

He was first elected to the then-Carrickfergus Borough Council in 1977, later serving on it as Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said her thoughts and prayers are with Sean’s family and friends at this sad time.

She added: "But today, Alliance has also lost a part of our history. Sean showed leadership at a time when the party needed it, and we will always be grateful to him for that.

"Known for getting things done, Sean was a dedicated public servant who delivered for everyone in Carrickfergus as a Councillor and then the wider East Antrim area when he became an MLA, a role he was delighted to take on.

"In later years, Sean's passion for Alliance and Northern Ireland as a whole continued, and I was delighted he was well enough to join us at Conference just last year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Farry, who was previously a deputy leader of the Alliance Party, wrote on X: “Sean was an Alliance stalwart over decades. As leader, he held Alliance together during difficult years post GFA (Good Friday Agreement), and laid foundations for future growth and success.

“He was deeply committed to Carrickfergus. He will be hugely missed.”

Also writing on X, DUP’s Lord Weir of Ballyholme, wrote: “Sorry to hear of the passing of former MLA and Alliance leader Sean Neeson, who was a good public representative and a decent man. Thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

UUP Alderman Andrew Wilson posted on the same social media platform: “I’m sorry to learn that Sean Neeson, former leader of the Alliance Party and MLA for East Antrim, has died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I served with Sean on Carrickfergus Borough Council in my first term and Sean was respected across the chamber. My thoughts are with the Neeson family.”

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI, also paid his respects: “Very sorry to hear of former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson passing away.