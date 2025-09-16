A4 upgrade - Concern new Fermanagh road project is latest casualty of Stormont's self-imposed climate targets

Plans for the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass appear to have been put on hold as ministers grapple with the implications of Stormont's net zero law.

The ability of Stormont to build any major new roads has again been brought into question, after the Sinn Fein infrastructure minister said she would “carefully consider” the implications of a court ruling on a Fermanagh road upgrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong has raised concerns about the future of the A4 Enniskillen bypass – saying that it is now clear that the ripple effects from a High Court ruling on the A5 will affect the project – and accusing Liz Kimmins of “buying time”.

A 2018 report said that the A4 project would be “in line” with previous UK climate goals – however Stormont introduced more stringent targets in 2022, despite a warning that the “ambitious” targets risked damaging the credibility of the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the High Court quashed long-delayed A5 upgrade because the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) failed to demonstrate compliance with net zero targets in the 2022 Climate Change Act.

The law aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero in the next 25 years – with a target of 48% to be delivered in less than 5 years. At the time, the UK’s Climate Change Committee warned MLAs that their plan went “well beyond” its recommendation.

The A4 project – a bypass to the south of Enniskillen – would cost tens of millions of pounds, but is aimed at improving road safety and links to the west.

A 2018 report by the Department of Infrastructure – carried out before Stormont’s climate act – showed that the construction, operation and year 1 use of the proposed scheme would result in a 231% increase in emissions compared to doing nothing. It attributed that as being “entirely due to” the emissions caused by construction of the proposed scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the report said that overall emissions would be reduced and the construction carbon emissions would be offset in less than 29 years – and was at that stage in line with UK carbon reduction targets. Now, Stormont ministers will have to demonstrate that their plans meet their own, more stringent, net zero plans.

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong has expressed concern about delays to the project – and criticised Minister Kimmins for “failing to outline the reasons for the delay”.

Ms Armstrong said, “Early this year the Minister had confirmed to me that procurement for the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass was at an advanced stage, with the expectation that a contractor would be appointed to begin construction in late summer past. However, we are now in September, fast approaching October, and the Minister has yet to confirm when the project will start.

“Given the recent ruling on the A5 Western Transport Corridor scheme, widely seen as the first real test of our climate legislation, I thought it reasonable to ask the Minister to outline reasons for the delay in A4 Southern Bypass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is now clear that the ripple effects from the A5 judgment will affect this much anticipated project and that the Minister is simply buying time, raising the question of when, if ever, the A4 Southern Bypass will be completed. It’s increasingly looking like another 12 months before we see any real action taken on the scheme.

“Further delay will have a significant knock on impact on the town of Enniskillen and continue to hamper opportunities in the West. Today was an opportunity for the Minister to commit to the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass, particularly where there is no legal challenge to this project, instead the Minister has created a perfect bypass of vagueness”.

In response to an Assembly question from Ms Armstrong, the infrastructure minister said she is “very mindful at present of the impact of the judgement in the A5WTC project which was extremely disappointing and where I have lodged an appeal”.