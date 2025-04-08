Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

GAA President Jarlath Burns classing the A5 as “a GAA Road” do not take into account "feelings on the ground” and that “people from all sections of the community have lost their lives on it", the Assembly has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking outside Belfast's Court of Appeal last week, GAA President Jarlath Burns told the media that it is "a GAA road... because Tyrone's main GAA centre is on it".

Mr Burns said it was important the association stood with the people of Tyrone and that securing an upgrade of the road is "a human rights issue".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been so many lives lost," he said. "I think it is a responsibility on all of us to get this road upgraded."

Attempts by GAA President Jarlath Burns to classify the A5 road as "belonging" to one section of the community is "crass" and does not take into account the fact that people from all sections of the community have lost their lives on it, the Assembly has heard.

He was speaking at a hearing for an application by landowners challenging the construction work.

It is understood that almost 60 people have been killed on the route since the upgrade was announced 18 years ago and that over 300 farms will have to be vested for the upgrade. The route links Londonderry with Strabane, Omagh, Ballygawley and Augnacloy and across the border joins with the N2 route to Dublin.

Unionists had initially expressed concern at his characterisation of the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But speaking in Assembly yesterday, DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Deborach Erskine responded to those who had dismissed their concerns.

"There are people who seek to dismiss those comments, but those who do so have little concept or understanding of the feeling on the ground," she said.

She told the House she had family members who live in the route.

"This is a reminder to all in the Assembly that road infrastructure projects are for everyone in Northern Ireland. I say that because, unfortunately, comments from the GAA president, Jarlath Burns, last week seemed to miss that point. He claimed that the A5 was 'a GAA road'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can only imagine the outcry if the grand master of the Orange Order called it "an Orange road". There are people who seek to dismiss those comments, but those who do so have little concept or understanding of the feeling on the ground.

"I represent an area in which the upgraded A5 will be constructed. To classify a road as belonging to one section of the community is crass and does not take into account the fact that people from all sections of the community have lost their lives on the A5.

"Nor does it recognise that the funding was not won by the GAA, never mind the fact that the farmers and landowners who care for the land are trying to manage their own businesses and their future viability at this time.

"Last week, the DUP agriculture spokesperson, Michelle McIlveen, and I met landowners on their farms to hear their concerns. All that landowners ask for is fairness when they give up their land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mr Burns's comments are ill founded and disgracefully tone-deaf, given the wider issues that are under consideration. It is taxpayers' hard-earned money that pays for road infrastructure projects in Northern Ireland. No road can be claimed by a sole entity or person.

"Everybody in the Chamber will recognise, sadly, the number of lives that have been lost on the A5. We send our sympathies to every family.

"It is important that respect is given to all. I have written to Jarlath Burns to ask that he retracts his comments and recognises the hurt caused to families, some of whom I have spoken to in recent days, who feel that their loss was not reflected by the GAA president's comments. I trust that Mr Burns will reflect on the hurt that he has caused."

Speaking after Ms Erskine initially raised concerns about the comments last week, DUP leader Gavin Robinson also spoke out.

"Deborah is quite right," he said on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What an appalling statement for him to make. Despite claiming the GAA isn't a political organisation, Jarlath Burns himself is quickly running out of road. He should retract his comment."