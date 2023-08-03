​It comes amid media speculation that the party top brass may be mulling over an end to its boycott of the institutions in protest against the NI Protocol.

Carla Lockhart MP rubbished the notion of a DUP split on the issue.

But she also said it would be “foolish" to imagine there would not be a “conversation” on the issue.

Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann

The News Letter sought the views of a number of DUP figures on Thursday following coverage in the media suggesting that the party is approaching a crossroads on the issue.

For instance, William Crawley said on his BBC Radio Ulster show TalkBack tday: “Some within the party want to get back into government here.

"Others want to hold the line as part of their opposition to the Windsor Framework.

"That's what we're learning from briefings many of us are getting from within the DUP suggesting a party that's divided along this question, and a leader – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson – who is stuck in the middle of a minefield.”

BBC politics correspondent Gareth Gordon then added: “We may be coming to a point where the DUP have a decision to make: is the constitutional position of NI under more threat from the NI Protocol... or is it under more threat from the continuing stalemate at Stormont which looks and sounds like NI is not a workable entity?”

Only a few of the dozen-or-so figures the News Letter rang today answered.

One would only speak on condition of anonymity. They insisted that any such decision would have to be put before the DUP’s central executive – but that this is not on the horizon right now.

Former leader Edwin Poots said only: “There’s nothing that’s not resolvable. Whatever is finally accepted will be accepted by all the party. Listen – it’s all with the UK government at this stage; we’ll see what they come up with.”

Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann, was likewise reluctant, initially directing the News Letter to the DUP's press office.

However, when pressed, she was emphatic about the following point: "There is absolutely no split, and the party will move forward on a united footing and front."

And presumably that means not going back into Stormont?

"We have structures within the party. The party is in negotiations with HM Government, and then it will be for the leader to bring it to party officers. Party officers will discuss it, come to a position, and we will move from there."

What about the idea that at least a conversation needs to be had about returning to Stormont?

"I think it'd be foolish to think that conversation isn't going to, you know, happen. Of course, as a party we will decide on the way forward, the route map forward, together, united, and making sure we get the best deal for Northern Ireland and the people of Northern Ireland."

What is her own view on returning to Stormont or maintaining the boycott?

"How could you give a view until you know what is actually on the table? It's for the party to continue negotiations and then to come to a united decision.

"And just to be absolutely clear: there is no split in the DUP, and we will move forward together."

As to who could be briefing journalists that there is such a split, she said: "I haven't a clue."

The anonymous DUP source, an elected politician, said of the notion of a Stormont return: “Remember it has to go to the [party] executive. And we’re not anywhere near that yet because quite simply the Tories have not delivered [on a solution to the Protocol].

"Only until such time as the Tories fix what they have broken can we ever contemplate going back in. There is no way a unionist could go back into an Assembly and Executive and implement EU law.”

But they added: “There is no burning, critical moment coming up as far as I can see. We’re not on tenterhooks, waiting for the call.”

The party executive is made up of members of the constituency associations (basically the regional branches), plus MLAs and MPs, totalling perhaps 200 or so people.