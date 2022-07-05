Alliance: Parties willing to form an Executive should be allowed to

The North Down MP was speaking ahead of an adjournment debate he is bringing to the House of Commons today, focusing on the operation of the Assembly and Executive.

The power-sharing institutions at Stormont are currently not operating after the DUP refused to support the nomination of a speaker or a First and deputy First Minister as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Previously, in 2017, Sinn Fein pulled down the structures by quitting over a row about a botched green energy scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry

The 1998 Good Friday peace agreement saw the creation of a system that requires the biggest political bloc of unionists to share power with the biggest bloc of nationalists in a mandatory coalition.

Currently, an administration cannot be formed unless the biggest unionist party and the biggest nationalist party agree to participate in it.

But the cross-community Alliance Party has suggested that the right to nominate a First or deputy First Minister should pass to the next largest group if a political party refuses to participate.

Alliance emerged as the third largest Stormont party, after Sinn Fein and the DUP, following the recent Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

The party is also proposing restricting the use of petitions of concern, where Assembly votes have to be conducted on a cross-community basis.

Mr Farry said if changes did not happen, a cycle of crisis and collapse would continue in Northern Ireland politics.

He said: “If we don’t see even modest reform, we will inevitably just repeat that process of crisis and collapse in future.

“We have recently written to both the UK and Irish Governments, outlining our proposals for reform of the Assembly and Executive in a bid to secure the long-term future and stability of the institutions.

“The case for change is indisputable and uncontroversial.”