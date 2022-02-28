TUV leader Jim Allister claims Doug Beattie and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s failure to discuss Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘astounding’

When asked on the Nolan Show this morning if he had talked about the Protocol with the DUP leader Mr Beattie said “no.”

Commenting on the Ulster Unionist leader’s claim on Radio Ulster that the only issue on the agenda was the possibility of Sir Jeffrey defecting from the DUP, Mr Allister said:

“Unionists need strength and unity from their parties at this time of peril from the iniquitous Protocol; yet, it seems, the Protocol may not have even been discussed between Sir Jeffrey and Doug! I find that astounding.

TUV leader, Jim Allister.

“There is no greater threat to the Union, yet, it seems, Sir Jeffrey and Doug can explore their common ground but never address any policy stance on the Protocol.”

On the disagreement between two rival unionist leaders over the agenda of their secret discussion last year, Mr Allister added: “One thing is clear, now that we have conflicting accounts from Sir Jeffrey and Doug Beatte over their meeting, someone is being economical with the truth. Such will not impress rank and file unionists.”

Doug Beattie is travelling to Brussels later today ahead of talks with EU officials during which he will outline the widespread unionist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.