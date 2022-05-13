Mr Storey cut a cheerful figure at the DUP tent, insisting that he was upbeat one week after his surprise defeat at the hands of the Alliance Party.

“I still believe that Romans 8, 28 is as true today as it was the day of the election,” he told the News Letter, as well wishers approached him.

“Six thousand seven hundred people came out and voted for me in the election. And I am so proud of them.

Trevor Boyd from Ballymena is among the wellwishers saying hello to Mervyn Storey at the DUP tent at the Balmoral Show yesterday, one week after the former North Antrim MLA lost his seat. Picture by Ben Lowry

“We had a situation in North Antrim where as a result of transfers I was not been able to stay in the race, however I have not left the field, and I intend to still be there for the people of North Antrim, who I love. It is in my heart, it is my home.

“There is still a future I believe for me in the politics of North Antrim.”

