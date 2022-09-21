News you can trust since 1737
Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon council strike suspended from midnight, trade union official confirms

The industrial action in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area is to be suspended from midnight tonight, a senior trade unionist has confirmed.

By Niall Deeney
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 1:09 pm
Overflowing rubbish bins in Lurgan Park
Bins in the council area have been overflowing with rubbish for weeks, while public areas have been strewn with litter and other services have been either shut down entirely or seriously disrupted as the standoff between unions and the employer persisted for more than a month.

Members of the Unite and GMB trade unions had been involved in full strike action, while members of the Nipsa trade union were also engaged in industrial action that stopped short of a continuous strike.

Now, a fresh pay offer has been negotiated and unions have agreed to call a halt to the industrial action.

Nipsa official Kevin Kelly, speaking to the News Letter following further talks with council officials on Wednesday, said: “The strike will be suspended from 12 o’clock, from midnight”.

The pay offer is expected to be formalised over the coming days and put to trade union members in a ballot. If accepted, the industrial dispute is expected to be brought to a halt completely.

