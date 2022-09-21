Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon council strike suspended from midnight, trade union official confirms

Overflowing rubbish bins in Lurgan Park

Bins in the council area have been overflowing with rubbish for weeks, while public areas have been strewn with litter and other services have been either shut down entirely or seriously disrupted as the standoff between unions and the employer persisted for more than a month.

Members of the Unite and GMB trade unions had been involved in full strike action, while members of the Nipsa trade union were also engaged in industrial action that stopped short of a continuous strike.

Now, a fresh pay offer has been negotiated and unions have agreed to call a halt to the industrial action.

Nipsa official Kevin Kelly, speaking to the News Letter following further talks with council officials on Wednesday, said: “The strike will be suspended from 12 o’clock, from midnight”.

