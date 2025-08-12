Bangor Castle: Public won't be locked out when 19th century listed landmark becomes a hotel, says council owners

The public won’t be barred from the plush grounds of much-loved Bangor Castle once the publicly-owned listed building becomes a private hotel.

That’s according to the council in charge of the 19th century landmark, who add that no parts of a huge park next to the castle will be handed to hotel operators in any deals.

But a museum in the castle grounds will have to move – and officials don’t know where it’s going yet.

Answering questions from the News Letter, an Ards and North Down Council spokeswoman described “maintaining public access” as a “core principle” of plans for the future of the castle.

"The council is committed to ensuring that the current level of public access to the castle grounds is preserved, with no part of the gardens being closed off exclusively for hotel guests,” she said.

“On top of this, increased public access to the building itself is a key objective.”

Any deal cut with a hotel operator will see the council keep the deeds to the building but set up a lease arrangement, the spokeswoman said.

And she confirmed that no parts of neighbouring Castle Park, a popular beauty spot that was once part of the Victorian building’s estate, will be included.

“Under a future redevelopment model, Castle Park will remain fully accessible to the public,” she stated.

North Down Museum, located in the grounds, will have to go as part of the hotel move. Officials haven’t yet lined up a new home for it, but want to see it based in the heart of Bangor.

Said the spokeswoman: “The council recognises the importance of North Down Museum and is actively developing a separate business case for its relocation.

“While a final location has not yet been confirmed, the intention is to explore moving the museum to a fit-for-purpose facility within Bangor city centre. This will allow for expanded exhibitions, improved environmental controls and enhanced accessibility, ensuring the museum continues to serve the community effectively, while supporting city centre regeneration.”

The castle, which overlooks Bangor and was once owned by the Ward family of Irish nobility, is currently the council’s headquarters – but the local authority wants out, eyeing new offices slated to be built on the city’s seafront in a planned £50m regeneration scheme.

Moves have now begun that could see it become a boutique hotel and wedding venue, arising from a behind closed doors meeting at the end of May during which politicians decided that was the “preferred direction of travel” out of five options for the site.

Although the current building dates to the 1850s, there have been stately homes on the same hill overlooking Bangor as far back as the plantation of Ulster, more than 400 years ago.

The castle was commissioned by the Hon Robert Edward Ward and passed into the hands of his daughter, who lived there with her husband, the 5th Baron Clanmorris, until their deaths. In 1941 it was bought by the local council.