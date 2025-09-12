Baroness Arlene Foster slams 'ill-judged and unnecessary' border poll comments from former Home Secretary

Suella Braverman's comments on a border poll were 'ill-judged and unnecessary' - Baroness Foster says.

Comments by Suella Braverman that a referendum could be called on Northern Ireland’s place in the UK as part of attempts to leave the European human rights framework were “ill-judged”, a former first minister has said.

Baroness Foster hit out at the former Tory Home Secretary’s views on what might be necessary for the United Kingdom to quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – as a UUP MLA called her comments “beyond delusional”.

Earlier this year, the former DUP leader and Tory MP Ms Braverman jointly launched a Prosperity Institute paper supporting the UK’s exit from the arrangements, arguing that it could be amended to deal with concerns about the impact on the Belfast Agreement. It cited the dismissal of unionist concerns over the Irish Sea border as a precedent for the government pressing ahead with changes which did not have cross-community support.

On Thursday, at an event discussing the proposal, Ms Braverman told reporters a future government should be willing to hold a referendum on Northern Ireland leaving the UK if that was necessary to enact her policy.

She said: “If there needs to be a border poll, then the people should have a vote. I think unionists are confident about the position.

“But ultimately, Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. It is not some disjointed, detached outpost subject to its own separate laws. If the UK leaves the European Convention on Human Rights, so must Northern Ireland”.

Baroness Foster has criticised her view on a border poll. She told the News Letter: “Those comments are ill-judged, unnecessary and they shouldn’t have been said”.

At the same event on Thursday, Reform UK’s deputy leader said the Belfast Agreement could be rewritten without the consent of nationalist parties to ensure that all of the UK can leave the ECHR.

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken said the Reform proposals “are in La La Land”.

“The ECHR can be amended, as nine other Council of Europe Countries are doing.

“I have no idea which planet Braverman is on, advocating for any form of border poll, for any reason, never mind this misguided one, is beyond delusional”.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said on Thursday that the 1998 agreement did not prevent the UK leaving the treaty and could be changed to remove references to the convention.

His comments were made at a Prosperity Institute discussion on Ms Braverman’s proposals. He told reporters at the event in London : “Parliament has already made changes to the GFA. The idea that it sort of is preserved in aspic and can't be touched and is untouchable, it's just not the case”.

Asked whether he would be willing to impose changes over the objections of nationalists, he said: “That's the joy of democracy. And frankly, it would be boring if we all agreed with each other.

“You have discussions, you have debates, and you get to a conclusion but, ultimately, there has to be a belief in our sovereign Parliament.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna has accused Mr Tice of making “clueless” comments about the Good Friday Agreement.

The South Belfast and Mid Down MP said: “The significance of the agreement is clear to everyone who is serious about consensus and stability for people here. Reform politicians, who clearly have no attachment or record, won’t be allowed to weaponise it to pander to their supporters’ immigration fantasies.

“More and more people here are considering what a Reform Government would mean for their and their families’ future. Every time Farage, Tice or another Reform figure speaks, they remind people why a New Ireland offers a better, more inclusive and hopeful future.”

Under the Agreement, the timing of any border poll is in the hands of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – who has a duty to hold a referendum if it appears likely that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote for leaving the UK.

There is currently a clear majority in the Northern Ireland Assembly against ECHR withdrawal, and unionists are concerned at any suggestion that a referendum would be held in that context.

In her foreword to Ms Braverman’s Prosperity Institute document, released in July, Baroness Foster said it sets out “in forensic and principled detail, why the time has come for the United Kingdom to leave the European Convention on Human Rights”.