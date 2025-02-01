Baroness Foster calls for laws to prevent Sinn Fein's 'continued glorification' of terrorism

Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee has called for legislation banning those in authority from 'glorifying terrorism'.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has proposed legislation meaning people in authority could be prosecuted for glorifying terrorism – and slammed republicans’ “strategy to lionise” the IRA and put “them and their actions on a pedestal”.

Baroness Foster says First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at events commemorating the IRA “sends a very clear message to young republicans that what these young men did was honourable”.

The former DUP leader was herself twice a victim of IRA terrorism as a child. At eight years old she witnessed the aftermath of an attempt by the IRA to murder her late father John, a farmer and reserve police officer.

She has spoken of the trauma of seeing him crawling into their isolated farmhouse with blood streaming down his face after being shot in the head. He survived but the family had to leave their rural home.

Sinn Fein have participated in a commemoration for Seamus McElwaine, the IRA man suspected of involvement in the attempted murder.

In 1988, as a schoolgirl, Mrs Foster survived another republican attack when the IRA targeted a part-time Ulster Defence Regiment soldier who was driving her school bus. She escaped relatively unscathed but a friend sitting close by suffered serious injuries.

Speaking in the House of Lords on Thursday, Baroness Foster said the glorification of terrorists and their organisations is not confined to Northern Ireland, and is a threat to the security of the nation as a whole.

She said: “I want to speak principally about Sinn Féin’s continued glorification of the terrorist organisation the Provisional IRA, and the consequences of that. However, recently, on the streets of some of our major cities, we have seen other proscribed organisations, such as Hamas, being lauded. That too has its consequences, particularly around radicalisation”.

The former first minister, who held power jointly with Martin McGuiness and Michelle O’Neill, said as someone who has lived with and through terrorism, she is “always alert to anything that would encourage it and bring back those dark days of intimidation, murder and mayhem”.

“Unfortunately, in the years since the cessation of IRA violence, there has been a strategy to lionise terrorists, putting them and their actions on a pedestal. There are many examples of Sinn Féin politicians, many of them senior people, attending commemorations and celebrations of the lives of those who sought to murder their neighbours”.

Citing her former colleague, Mrs Foster said: “Before Christmas, Michelle O’Neill, the vice-president of Sinn Féin and the current First Minister of Northern Ireland, attended a Provisional IRA commemoration in County Londonderry. The men she was commemorating before Christmas were killed by their own bomb as they travelled through Magherafelt in December 1971—long before Michelle O’Neill was born. Their names were Jim Sheridan, John Bateson and Martin Lee, all members of the self-styled South Derry Brigade of the IRA; it was announced after their deaths that they were on ‘active service’ at the time.

“Here were three young men with murder in their hearts, who had been dead for 53 years in December, and the current First Minister of Northern Ireland thought it appropriate to commemorate them. It goes without saying that, as on every occasion when this happens, the deep offence and hurt to those who have suffered at the hands of the IRA is revisited”.

She said the retraumatisation of victims is “unforgivable and needs called out on every occasion it happens” – adding that “this public act of commemoration also sends a very clear message to young republicans that what these young men did was honourable. It glamorises what they did and, to young and impressionable people who have little knowledge or life experience of the brutality of the IRA, it makes them sound like heroes, which patently they were not".