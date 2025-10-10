Barrister Joe Brolly voices regret over simulated oral sex act during podcast discussion on Irish presidential election

Barrister and nationalist pundit Joe Brolly has said that a sexual gesture he made during an online broadcast discussing the Irish presidential election “should never have happened”.

The former GAA star said his actions had been “in poor taste”.

It happened during a filmed episode of his podcast Free State, during which he and co-host Dion Fanning were discussing the election.

At one point in the broadcast, Mr Brolly began to mimic performing an oral sex act while mockingly answering the question: “What do you think you would bring to the presidency of Ireland?”

Joe Brolly during a previous appearance on RTE; the latest furore surrounds a gesture he made on his Free State podcast

Whilst doing the gesture, he said: “Well, I think, you know, I would unite all the people of Ireland, North and South, and I would campaign for world peace. And if I became the president, I just think that I would be unifying force...”

There are only two contenders left for the Irish presidential race, both women, and this has led to the gesture being denounced as “misogynist” by many people online, with some interpreting it as a reference to Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys in particular.

DUP MLA Peter Martin said: “I am in the process of referring Joe Brolly to The Bar of Northern Ireland [which regulates the Province’s 600 or so barriers] for the content of this video to ascertain whether they view he meets the standards for barristers contained in their code of conduct.

"The video is now deleted but no apology for its content or the views expressed.”

Among those also commentating on it was former DUP advisor Tim Cairns, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m not sure who he is referring to in this clip. But it’s disgusting.

"I can only imagine the outrage if a unionist did this on a podcast, would be headline news for days.”

Mrs Humphreys herself was asked about it on the campaign trail and said it was “very misogynistic” and “targeted at women”.

“I can tell you now, I will not accept that,” she said.

“Many women across this country have been targeted like that, but I will stand up for the women of Ireland and I can tell you one thing it won’t knock me back.”

Mr Brolly has moved to clarify his actions.

"Just to be clear, on the podcast I was talking about [now-defunct candidate] Jim Gavin being unsuited to the insubstantial nature of the presidential campaign," he said.

"It was nothing to do with Heather. Transcript below. Podcast available on all platforms.”

He then posted a transcript of his comments, reading as follows: “I go to Mass every Sunday, you know, and I'm, we're very devout, and my granny's very devout. Well, well, just hold on a second. We just happened to have a video that you appear to have shot of yourself, you know, doing the reverse cowgirl in public upstairs in a public bar in Dublin. You see, and then showing it to her.

"See, and that's, that's very what the, because you mean, you got to select, you know the questions, what do you think you would bring to the presidency of Ireland?

"Well, I think, you know, I would unite all the people of Ireland, North and South, and I would campaign for world peace. And if I became the president, I just think that I would be unifying force, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

"And all of that sounded terribly false coming from Jim.”

Then later on, with the controversy about the comments refusing to abate, he posted the following message on Twitter: “During the podcast I made a childish, crude and inappropriate gesture to Dion.

"The gesture – as is clear from the audio – had nothing whatsoever to do with the presidential candidates.

"It was making fun of the stock questions and responses that happen in a presidential campaign.

"I am very proud of Free State and the production team.

“My action was in poor taste and should never have happened.”