BBC Irish flag error during jubilee concert still on show three days after event

The wrong flag was shown roughly one hour, 47 minutes in to Saturday night’s much-praised three-hour jubilee extravaganza on BBC1.

The Platinum Party at the Palace had been watched by over 13 million viewers, making it the top-rated show of 2022 on any channel.

During a rap sequence about the UK, the Scottish saltire, red Welsh dragon, and St George’s flag of England were all beamed onto a giant screen in front of Buckingham Palace... alongside a clip of a woman waving a huge tricolour.

The Irish flag outside Buckingham Palace during the broadcast

When the error was pointed out to the BBC, it told the News Letter during mid-afternoon on Sunday: “‘The incorrect flag appeared in a brief montage during Doc Brown’s appearance last night.

“We apologise for the error and the sequence will be edited on iPlayer.”

But as of 5.30pm on Tuesday, the sequence remained there, intact.