BBC NI has rejected a TUV claim that Armagh GAA report breached impartiality

BBC Sport presenter Mark Sidebottom enjoying the festivities in Lurgan ahead of the All Ireland mens Gaelic Football final involving Armagh this weekend.

The BBC has defended its news coverage of the upcoming GAA All Ireland final after the TUV accused it of breaching its impartiality by allowing a presenter to wear face paint in team colours.

On Wednesday night’s Newsline programme, presenter Mark Sidebottom had the colours of the Armagh and Galway gaelic teams painted on his face.

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell said “The BBC are perfectly aware that the GAA is a contentious organisation which, by its association with Republican terrorism by way of the naming of clubs, competitions and hosting of events, has repeatedly caused offence to innocent victims and division in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is inconceivable that a BBC reporter would have appeared on air with their face painted orange while reporting on the Twelfth celebrations.

“In fact, it’s scarcely believable that the BBC could carry a report on the Twelfth which wasn’t couched in negative terms because of the inherent bias of the organisation.

“Last night’s report was a clear breech of impartiality - which is hardly a surprise given the BBC’s record in recent months.

“However, there are many licence fee payers, including in Co Armagh, who want nothing to do with the GAA or the match on Sunday and for good reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s high time our public service broadcaster realised that.

“The BBC has lost the confidence of the public. Last night was another example of why the licence fee should be abolished.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We had a live report from Davitt Park in Lurgan, reflecting local interest in/excitement about Armagh’s involvement in the upcoming GAA All-Ireland Final.

“We don’t think that the reporter’s decision to have the colours of both GAA teams on his face involved any breach of BBC impartiality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad