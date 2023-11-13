Reacting to David Cameron’s return to government, the Ulster Unionist leader says Northern Ireland needs stability at Westminster.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has reacted to the sacking of Suella Braverman and appointment of David Cameron. Pictured here at Stormont Castle in Belfast in June.

The former Prime Minister was a surprise addition to Rishi Sunak’s government this morning, after the sacking of Suella Braverman.

David Cameron will replace James Cleverly at the foreign office after Cleverly was appointed home secretary.

However the UUP leader Doug Beattie has told the News Letter that the decision highlights the position the Sunak government is in.

Beattie said: "The Prime Minister’s decision to elevate David Cameron to the House of Lords so that he can appoint him as Foreign Secretary highlights the position he finds himself in. I feel the ongoing turmoil within the Conservative Party just further emphasises how low down the list of priorities Northern Ireland is to the current Government. What we need now is stable government at Westminster to lead the United Kingdom in difficult times.”

Cameron left government in 2016 in the wake of the Brexit referendum. He was accused by opponents of walking away from his responsibilities after the result didn’t go in his favour.

He returns as the government aims to take advantage of the opportunities for post-Brexit trade deals, and at a crucial time in world affairs with conflicts raging in the middle east and Ukraine.

The appointment of David Cameron signals Sunak’s intent to return the party to the mainstream of British politics after the chaotic and short-lived Truss premiership and a series of controversies involving the former home secretary.

In a statement posted on social media, Cameron said “While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges”.

The former PM added: “Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security. Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time. I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the General Election is held.”