Boris Johnson shocks Commons with announcement on ‘double-jobbing’ proposal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unexpectedly announced the government’s intention to withdraw an amendment to a bill that would permit “double-jobbing” for Northern Ireland politicians.
Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, as the House of Lords prepared to debate the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections, and Petitions of Concern) Bill later in the afternoon.
The amendment would allow MPs to retain their seats at Westminster while sitting in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
During Prime Minister’s Questions, Conservative MP Simon Hoare said: “The vast majority of people and indeed politicians across Northern Ireland believe that whatever the question, double jobbing is not the answer.
“Can I urge the Prime Minister to listen to the majority and ask him not to move the government amendment in the other place later today?”
Boris Johnson replied: “I am advised that I think the amendment in question is going to be withdrawn.”
On Tuesday it was revealed that six Stormont parties had penned an open letter to the PM, calling on him to drop the proposal to allow the reintroduction of dual mandates.
Many of those opposed to the governent’s amendment said they believed it was an attempt to facilitate DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s planned return to Stormont – without having to resign as the MP for Lagan Valley.