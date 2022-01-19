Boris Johnson shocks Commons with announcement on ‘double-jobbing’ proposal

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, as the House of Lords prepared to debate the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections, and Petitions of Concern) Bill later in the afternoon.

The amendment would allow MPs to retain their seats at Westminster while sitting in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Conservative MP Simon Hoare said: “The vast majority of people and indeed politicians across Northern Ireland believe that whatever the question, double jobbing is not the answer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson

“Can I urge the Prime Minister to listen to the majority and ask him not to move the government amendment in the other place later today?”

Boris Johnson replied: “I am advised that I think the amendment in question is going to be withdrawn.”

On Tuesday it was revealed that six Stormont parties had penned an open letter to the PM, calling on him to drop the proposal to allow the reintroduction of dual mandates.