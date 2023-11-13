The Home Secretary has been sacked after days of controversy as former PM David Cameron returns to government.

Screen grab taken from PA video of former prime minister David Cameron arriving at 10 Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is conducting a ministerial reshuffle following the sacking of home secretary Suella Braverman. Picture date: Monday November 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Reshuffle. Photo credit should read: Sam Hall/PA Wire

Suella Braverman caused outrage across the board in Northern Ireland when she said some pro-Palestine rallies “have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas” and said this was “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster”.

She has been replaced by James Cleverly – and in a surprise move, the former prime minister David Cameron has returned to government to replace Cleverly as foreign secretary.

Cameron left government in 2016 in the wake of the Brexit referendum. He was accused by opponents of walking away from his responsibilities after the result didn’t go in his favour.

He returns as the government aims to take advantage of the opportunities for post-Brexit trade deals, and at a crucial time in world affairs with conflicts raging in the middle east and Ukraine. A key figure on the right of the Conservative Party, Braverman will now be free to pursue leadership ambitions. However, the appointment of David Cameron signals Sunak’s intent to return the party to the mainstream of British politics after the chaotic and short-lived Truss premiership.

In a statement posted on social media, Cameron said “While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges”.

The former PM added: “Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security. Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time. I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the General Election is held.”

The Conservative Party says the wider reshuffle strengthens Rishi Sunak’s team in Government “to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future".Roughly a year out from a general election, eyes will be on how the right of the party responds to Braverman's sacking.

File photo taken earlier this year Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and (then) Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to a hotel in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, for a meeting of the Grooming Gangs Taskforce. Credit: Phil Noble/PA Wire

So far, it’s unclear whether there will be changes in the Northern Ireland Office. The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris was a strong supporter of Boris Johnson and a member of the hardline European Research Group before becoming taking the reins at the NIO. He has been a strong advocate of the Windsor Framework, but has seemingly made little progress in delivering enough for DUP to return to government at Stormont.