NI Protocol placing ‘tremendous strain’ on NI’s Jewish community

A Kosher baker with Purim cakes baked specially for the Jewish festival of Hamentashen.

The problem centres around securing supplies of kosher food - which meets strict Jewish religious guidelines.

The increase in red tape and administration costs in shipping meat from GB to NI due to Brexit have been playing havoc on supplies of some products for the general NI population - especially meat. But this has been impacting on the Jewish community disproportionately because of their small size.

As NI remains within the EU customs union, the EU applies stringent checks on products coming in from GB, with meat particularly affected. An interim grace period affecting such matters is due to end in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Black, Chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community (BJC), said: “The Northern Ireland protocol as it stands has placed tremendous strain on the Jewish community. The Belfast Jewish Community urges the UK and EU governments to work together to resolve this matter to ensure the community can be sustained.”

Shoshanna Appleton, a long-time member of the BJC, said she made an order recently and could only get half of what she had requested.

“The Jewish community of Belfast numbers around 60 people and all their kosher meat is sourced from Manchester,” she said.

“We are only getting half of what we normally get. Our community is small and elderly. “Issues like this make it almost impossible to encourage young Orthodox Jewish families to come to Northern Ireland. We are dying on our feet here.”

“You can get some kosher products in Dublin but it is four or five times as expensive as from Manchester”.

“We used to get monthly deliveries but now it is every two or three months. There are less and less orders because it is increasingly not worth their while to supply us.”

The UK’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, with local Jewish leaders Reverend David Kale and Michael Black, plus President of the Board of Deputies Marie van der Zyl, met Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to discuss the problem on Tuesday.

The day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs there had been “very serious representations” from the Jewish community and that they are talking now about “an exodus from Northern Ireland”.

He added: “Clearly we want to do everything we can to avoid that and sort it out but it is going to take our friends in the joint committee to make some movement and to make that movement pretty fast.”

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe