Businesses hoping for return to  normality as Covid laws lifted

The law change, which took effect at 5pm yesterday, has already prompted changes to business practices and public behaviour in Northern Ireland.

Aaron Chism, the co-owner of Belfast city centre clothes shop Fuzz Vintage, said his hope was for brighter days ahead.

He started the business in the middle of the pandemic in October 2020.

Shoppers go about their business in Belfast City Centre as Coronavirus legal restrictions are being lifted in Northern Ireland and being replaced with guidance

“Hopefully there’s going to be more people knocking about Belfast and they’ll feel more comfortable to go into shops and we’ll get more customers,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s been quiet with lockdowns and stuff and then having to be closed. We opened in the middle of things before a second lockdown – it was a harsh time to open a shop but hopefully it’s going back to normal now.”

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he wanted to get to a position where there was no need for any Covid-19 guidance.

“We look forward to a time that we can remove all restrictions, and all guidance becomes a thing of the past,” he said yesterday.

“But the pandemic is still going on, there are still people dying, there’s still people contracting the virus. And so there has to be a degree of caution in relation to that.”

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed on Monday that all legal restrictions in the Province would be replaced by guidance from yesterday.

Mr Swann, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, was advised by the attorney general last week on the potential legal complications of him replacing Covid regulations with guidance amid the current political crisis in the Province.

But the lifting of Covid-19 legal restrictions should not be viewed as “freedom day”, Stormont’s chief scientific adviser said yesterday.

Professor Ian Young urged people to continue to wear face masks in certain public settings, even though it will no longer be a legal requirement.

“When something changes from regulation to guidance it doesn’t mean that our behaviours need to change, or indeed that they should change,” Prof Young said.

“I think most of our population are acutely aware of the dangers and risks which Covid has brought, the huge harms that have been done.

“We all want people to get back to living as normally as possible – wearing a face covering in appropriate settings doesn’t stop that.”

He added: “I would absolutely not use the term ‘freedom day’. This is not freedom day.”

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill, meanwhile, welcomed the change.

“After nearly two long years, the hospitality industry will be relieved that they can begin to trade without pandemic restrictions limiting the viability of their businesses,” he said.

“We must have full focus on rebuilding consumer confidence and supporting the hospitality industry as a key driver for the wider economy.”

He continued: “The lifting of the remaining restrictions, including mandatory passes at nightclubs and recording customer details, will hopefully signal a major turning point for the industry and see the return of the thriving industry we once had which contributed over £2bn annually to the local economy.

“We want to see local customers returning and visitors from elsewhere with the opening of greater tourism opportunities. That buzz has been missed.

“Now, attention must turn to the plan of action on how to best rebuild and revitalise the industry to ensure that it returns to its former position as a significant employer and economic generator.

“Through a dedicated hospitality strategy, innovative plans and actions can be implemented which will help hospitality regrow, and help create further jobs and opportunities for the sector as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “We can now reopen our economy and accelerate the recovery of our High Streets.

“However, we are disappointed that the statement does not include a clear commitment to return to the workplace. Safely reopening offices and workplaces is not only vital to boost footfall for our high streets, but also for our economy and returning our society to normal.”

He added: “Northern Ireland needs to catch up with other parts of the UK with its return-to-workplace message.