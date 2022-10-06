Call for united unionist front in opposition to Northern Ireland Protocol implementation scheme

It was revealed on Wednesday evening that councils in Northern Ireland had signed up a post-Brexit arrangement that involved the local authorities making preparations for any European Union oversight activity.

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan television show, anti-protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson said he had an assurance from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that the MP will personally intervene to try to reverse what has been going on.

Mr Bryson said: “The DUP has been very clear that they do not stand over this and they are going to take steps now to stop these schemes.

"They do not stand over this, they do not support this and they will be taking steps to try to stop this within councils where they can do this.”

Mr Bryson went on to say: “It is a farce and a disgrace that we have got here”.

The scheme has been designed to meet the provisions of the EU Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It also enhances cooperation and the coordination of market surveillance activity across Northern Ireland to ensure compliance with the EU regulatory requirements.

TUV councillor Stephen Cooper said: "This Service Level Agreement states at the outset that it enhances the Northern Ireland Protocol. No Unionist should have ever supported its passage through council. I am shocked that a council which has a unionist majority - Causeway Coast and Glens - would have accepted it.

“It is also deeply concerning that in at least one other council, Mid and East Antrim, officials took it upon themselves to sign off on the Service Level Agreement without bringing it before elected representatives. I commend my colleagues on the council for seeking to rectify this.”

The party’s Comber representative added: “For my own part, in Ards and North Down I sought to oppose this at full council after it went through a committee but was incorrectly ruled out of order. I will therefore be tabling a rescinding motion to redress this anomaly at the next meeting of council.

"I can think of no better opportunity to show unionist unity to the electorate than supporting this necessary course of action. My personal and consistent opposition to this outworking of the Protocol will continue, and of course TUV have led the way against the Union subjugating Protocol.

“The Protocol must go, and as a direct consequence so should this service level agreement."

A TUV spokesperson said: “Following the appropriate action by Cllr Cooper in Ards and North Down, the TUV group leader on Mid and East Antrim Councillor Matthew Armstrong challenged council officials about why the service level agreement had not come before councillors.