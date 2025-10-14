Casement Park stuck in ‘limbo of Executive dysfunction’, MLAs told - Plans for a new 34,000-capacity stadium at Casement remain mired in uncertainty

The fate of the troubled Casement Park redevelopment project is now "stuck in the limbo of Executive dysfunction", the Assembly has heard.

SDLP leader of the opposition Matthew O'Toole made the claim as he pressed Communities minister Gordon Lyons for an update on the long-delayed rebuild of the derelict GAA ground in west Belfast .

Plans for a new 34,000-capacity stadium at Casement remain mired in uncertainty because of a significant funding gap.

In the summer the UK Government allocated £50 million to support the redevelopment.

While that added to around £120 million that has been pledged by the Stormont Executive, Irish government and GAA, it was not enough to bridge the gap to cover the cost of the rebuild, which by some estimates could be in the region of £270 million.

Mr Lyons and Finance minister John O'Dowd met last month to discuss the state of the project but that did not resolve the impasse on funding.

Mr O'Toole raised the issue during Assembly question time on Tuesday.

"It appears that that stadium is stuck in the limbo of Executive dysfunction," he told the minister.

"Months ago, in June, the Treasury committed an extra £50 million to build that using FTC ( Financial Transactions Capital ). We understand only a couple of weeks ago you met with the Finance minister. What is the status of Casement Park ? When will construction begin? And do you actually support this project being delivered?"

FTC is a Government funding stream that can be used to support capital investment projects.

Mr Lyons told Mr O'Toole that is was still unclear how the FTC funding would work.

"The member will be aware there's still a shortfall in terms of the bridge that needs to be gapped," said the DUP representative.

"That's why I met with the Finance minister. Those conversations are still ongoing. We also need some clarity as to exactly what Financial Transactions Capital means in the context of this particular project.

"Of course, it's not the only element that hasn't been funded. We've also seen how the Northern Ireland Football Fund (to redevelop regional stadia) hasn't been funded to its need either. So I stand ready to meet with anyone in regards to this project. And I have said before, I want to make sure that strategic need for sport in Northern Ireland is met."

Last month, Mr O'Dowd told the Assembly that the conditions attached to the FTC funding had all been confirmed with the Government.

He said the £50 million could only be used for Casement Park and said the money had also been provided on a "net basis", meaning it does not need to be repaid to the Treasury.

"There are no further conditions attached to the funding," added Mr O'Dowd.