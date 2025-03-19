Sea shanties, acrobatics and sunshine greeted the King and Queen as they began a visit to Northern Ireland in Belfast’s Commercial Court.

Hosted by well-known publican Willie Jack and his wife, Joanne, Charles and Camilla spoke to the creatives behind the street’s multicoloured umbrellas and floral display, as well as local tour guides.

Little daffodils were pinned to Charles’s lapel and a bouquet was presented to Camilla as Roll The Old Chariot played in the background.

The royal couple were greeted by the Causeway Shantymen, who sang The Drunken Sailor before they went on to greet members of the public that had lined up to meet them.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet sitters depicted in the portraits during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025.

They also met artist Ciaran Gallagher and members of the local community whom he painted at an exhibition at the Sea Holly Gallery.

Mr Gallagher said it was “surreal” to see chefs, window washers, police officers and street performers waiting next to their paintings to be greeted by Charles and Camilla.

Charles and Camilla, while skipping between The Harp Bar and The Friend At Hand, enjoyed a tipple of whiskey before departing the historic area.

Willie Jack, who was awarded an MBE in 2023 for his services to arts and tourism in Northern Ireland, said it was great to show off Belfast.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla listen to The Causeway Shantymen during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025.

Mr Jack said: “We were delighted that their majesties wanted to stop off in the heart of Belfast, on our cobblestones, as the first port of call.

“It’s more about showing off Belfast. 25-27 years ago we had darker days down here but today the city was bright. It was showing off the talent that’s on our doorstep.”

Mr Gallagher said the royals enjoyed the paintings and meeting the sitters.

“I think they were curious about the process that goes into the work and definitely going around and having the people who are in the paintings beside them was a real point of interest for people.

“It was quite surreal to be here waiting for everybody to come up the stairs.

“It’s fantastic, it’s great to see the Shanty singers and it’s great to see Willie Jack in his element today.

“Delighted to see it all coming together, you couldn’t really ask for more for an opening.”

Hillas Smith – whose performing name is Mr H – and Timmy as Igor, performed a quick trick for Charles and Camilla in front of the painting which Mr Gallagher had done.

“He was asking us, ‘what is it you actually do?’ and I said, ‘well, a bit of everything, you know yourself’ and he said, ‘no I certainly do’,” Mr Smith said.

Steve Lally, an author who was also the subject of a painting, said Charles was interested in the work he does at Royal Victoria Hospital telling stories to sick children.

“I made sure to give them a copy of one of my books and a print of my cat, Furryman, because I would tell the children stories about the adventures of Furryman,” he told PA.

“So, I thought it would be nice to tell them about the day that his portrait is going to be hung in Buckingham Palace, because he is the king of cats after all.”

Chris McNevison of Sign Craft, which makes the umbrellas and signs that decorate the Commercial Court, said the royals were “really interested in what we had done”.

“(It was) very humbling to see him come down our own Commercial Court here, the heart of the Cathedral Quarter.

“This street has just become so iconic and symbolic of what we have in Belfast, the sort of talent and creativity that’s here.

“It’s certainly a day to remember.”

