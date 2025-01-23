The action is planned to coincide with similar actions right across the UK by farmers.

There will be rallies in Counties Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry, Antrim, as well as Banbridge and Saintfield areas.

Registration for the rallies begins at 12.30pm on Saturday, with the rallies themselves starting at 2pm in each area.

Each rally planned for this Saturday has been registered with the Parades Commission, with organisers estimating up to 400 tractors could attend each event.

The plan has been organised after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the October budget that inheritance tax of 20% is to be applied to all farm assets worth over £1m.

A land valuation expert told MPs last month that typical Northern Ireland farms are worth between £4-6m and that some 200 a year are likely to be impacted.

Stormont’s Department of Agriculture is opposing the plans, estimating that around 50% of NI’s 24,000 farms are under threat from the new rules.

The concern is that half NI farms would have to be sold to raise money to pay the new inheritance tax bills.