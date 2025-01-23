Check routes near you - Thousands of tractors taking part in seven rallies across Northern Ireland against Family Farm Tax plans by Government

By Philip Bradfield
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 18:10 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 18:16 BST
The rallies, organised by the Ulster Farmers Union, are part of a UK-wide action against planned inheritance tax changes which will take place this Saturday.

The action is planned to coincide with similar actions right across the UK by farmers.

There will be rallies in Counties Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry, Antrim, as well as Banbridge and Saintfield areas.

Registration for the rallies begins at 12.30pm on Saturday, with the rallies themselves starting at 2pm in each area.

Over 4000 farmers attended a rally against the government plans at the Eilkon Centre in Lisburn in November.

Each rally planned for this Saturday has been registered with the Parades Commission, with organisers estimating up to 400 tractors could attend each event.

The plan has been organised after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the October budget that inheritance tax of 20% is to be applied to all farm assets worth over £1m.

A land valuation expert told MPs last month that typical Northern Ireland farms are worth between £4-6m and that some 200 a year are likely to be impacted.

Stormont’s Department of Agriculture is opposing the plans, estimating that around 50% of NI’s 24,000 farms are under threat from the new rules.

The concern is that half NI farms would have to be sold to raise money to pay the new inheritance tax bills.

Hundreds of tractors brought Whitehall to a standstill last month in protest against the plans, as farmers from across the UK led an angry protest.

Armagh route

1. UFU Armagh route X.jpg

Armagh route Photo: UFU

Fermanagh route

2. UFU Fermanagh route.jpg

Fermanagh route Photo: UFU

Antrim route

3. UFU Antrim route.jpg

Antrim route Photo: UFU

Londonderry route

4. UFU Derrry route.jpg

Londonderry route Photo: UFU

