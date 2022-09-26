Co Antrim actor James Nesbitt to give main address at United Ireland gathering in Dublin this Saturday

Tweet from Sinn Fein's Michelle Gildernew next to James Nesbitt (left)

The Ballymena-born film and TV star is listed as giving the keynote address at ‘Together We Can’, an event being staged by the group.

He will speak after a speech by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

It is taking place at Dublin’s Three Arena this Saturday from 1pm.

Tickets are 7.10 Euro (£6.10).

During the event there will be a political panel discussion involving Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, Labour and the SDLP, overseen by Belfast commentator Amanda Ferguson.

Also taking part is the actor Colm Meaney, and Peter Adair and Andrew Clarke – two Belfast men who hail from a unionist background.

Ireland’s Future is based in Dublin and has emerged just in the last couple of years.

It describes itself as not being affiliated to any party.

“Ireland’s Future was established to advocate for, and promote, debate and discussion about Ireland’s future, including the possibility and viability of new constitutional arrangements on the Island,” says its website.

“The prospect of a new constitutional arrangement on the island of Ireland is growing.

“We believe that new constitutional arrangements have the potential to mitigate the most negative impacts of Brexit and address the aforementioned promotion and protection of human rights, equality and the fostering of mutual respect.”

The outfit is governed by west Belfast man Gerry Carlile, a sports agent and the company’s CEO, plus eight other officers / board members.

Ireland’s Future says it is registered as a company in the Republic, but the News Letter has been unable to unearth details about it.

Whilst there is an outfit listed as “IRELANDS FUTURE” on the Irish companies register, this appears to be an entirely unrelated organisation (it dates back to 2003 and is based in Kildare, not Dublin).