Commonwealth controversy: Northern Irish nationality dispute brings about ‘a rare display of unity among MLAs’

Morinari Watanabe has been president of the FIG since 2017

It is the latest development in the unfolding saga surrounding Rhys McClenaghan, Ewan McAteer, and Eamon Montgomery.

All three were effectively blocked from competing in the 2022 games by the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) because of issues around their nationality.

The games allow people to compete for their individual UK nations of Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, or England – unlike in other contests such as the Olympics, where Team Ireland or Team GB are the only options.

Whilst the trio wished to compete under the Northern Irish banner in the upcoming Birmingham games in July, it is understood that in the past all three men have trained or competed under the jurisdiction of the Dublin-based governing body Gymnastics Ireland, and so are registered as holding ‘Ireland’ FIG sporting licences.

And since Ireland is not part of the commonwealth, it is ineligible to field athletes for the Commonwealth Games.

The letter is addressed to FIG president Morinari Watanabe.

It says: “We write to protest against your decision to ban three Northern Ireland athletes from competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games...

“Your decision runs against custom and practice in many sports, which permit sportspeople from Northern Ireland to represent Northern Ireland, Ireland, or Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“It also contravenes the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, an internationally binding treaty, which enshrines the rights of each citizen of Northern Ireland to define themselves as British, Irish, or both.

“We therefore urge you to reverse your decision with immediate effect.”

Former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt said the letter had been signed by all MLAs present at Stormont yesterday (out of a total complement of 90), and hailed it as a “rare show of unanimity in the Northern Ireland Assembly,” taking in everyone from the TUV to Sinn Fein.

“Sporting people should not suffer disadvantage because of how their governing bodies are structured,” he said.

The 1998 deal says the following: the London and Dublin governments “recognise the birthright of all the people of Northern Ireland to identify themselves and be accepted as Irish or British, or both, as they may so choose, and accordingly confirm that their right to hold both British and Irish citizenship is accepted by both Governments and would not be affected by any future change in the status of Northern Ireland”.

