It comes after NIE Networks did not make payouts following Storm Eowyn after a severe weather exemption was applied.

The storm in January left widespread destruction across areas of Northern Ireland , and almost 326,000 homes and businesses without power.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said the issue was brought into "sharp focus" by Storm Eowyn.

She made a written statement to the Assembly on the Utility Regulator's (UR's) consultation of the Electricity Guaranteed Standards of Service (GSS).

"Currently these standards allow the electricity distribution company - NIE Networks - to apply for an exemption in cases of severe weather events. This exemption cannot be overruled by government," she said.

"This issue was brought into sharp relief by Storm Eowyn - which left many households without electricity.

"The Utility Regulator is carrying out a fresh consultation on a range of GSS issues and it will include options for payments in severe weather conditions, along with the likely costs of those options."

The consultation is to be published in the week commencing October 27 .

The Utility Regulator will offer its decision paper and draft regulations to the Department for the Economy in March 2026 .