Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick appointed as first female Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey

Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick (nee Smyth) from the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has been elected as the new Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, with Councillor Julie Gilmour from the Alliance Party nominated as Deputy Mayor for the incoming year.

Councillor Kirkpatrick, the first female Mayor to be appointed since Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was formed in 2015, served as Deputy Mayor in 2022/2023.

A strong advocate for grassroots movements, working-class communities, and inclusive practices, Councillor Kirkpatrick is also an avid supporter of Women’s Aid and the invaluable services they offer to those affected by domestic abuse.

Speaking at the Council’s Annual Meeting held this evening (Monday, June 2), Councillor Kirkpatrick said: “I am deeply honoured to be elected as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. As First Citizen of the Borough, I am fully committed to supporting grassroots movements in our communities and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

“I would like to thank my colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party for their support and trust in me, and I look forward to working collaboratively across all parties to deliver for our residents and businesses.”

Recently married, Councillor Kirkpatrick, studied Politics with Criminology at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown, and is a proud mother of two daughters. Representing the Antrim District Electoral Area (DEA) as a Councillor since 2019, she will serve as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey until June 2026.

Paying tribute to the outgoing Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Kirkpatrick said: “I would like to thank my two fellow Antrim colleagues, Councillor Neil Kelly and Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM who have shown great leadership and dedication during their term in office.”

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Julie Gilmour, who represents the Threemilewater District Electoral Area (DEA) has served as a Councillor from 2019.

Speaking on her appointment, Councillor Gilmour added: “It is a great privilege for me to serve as Deputy Mayor. I am really looking forward to working with Leah and being part of an all-female team, united by shared goals of building a more inclusive society.

“I’m also very excited to have the opportunity to visit all parts of the Borough and see first-hand the fantastic work being carried out every day.

“As a mother of two teenage sons, I am a passionate advocate for young people. I am fully committed to promoting opportunities for them, ensuring their voices are heard at every level. Empowering the next generation is vital, and I am determined to help provide the support they need to thrive, lead, and shape their futures.”

The AGM also confirmed the new Chair and Vice-Chair of the following Committees who will serve until June 2026:

Audit and Risk

Chair: Alderman Julian McGrath

Vice-Chair: Councillor Michael Goodman

Community Development

Chair: Councillor Stewart Wilson (UUP)

Vice-Chair: Councillor Mathew Brady (DUP)

Economic Development

Chair: Councillor Ben Mallon

Vice-Chair: Alderman Mark Cosgrove

Operations

Chair: Alderman John Smyth

Vice-Chair: Councillor Lucille O’Hagan

Planning

Chair: Councillor Rosie Kinnear

Vice-Chair: Councillor Sam Flanagan

Policy and Governance

Chair: Councillor Billy Webb