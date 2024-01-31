Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to transform the historic town of Carrickfergus have taken a significant step forward with the appointment of Belfast design, architectural and engineering specialists McAdam Design to help deliver the £42m Belfast Region City Deal project.

Mid and East Antrim Council says it is delighted to have secured design, architectural and engineering specialists, McAdam Design to help deliver the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to regenerate, reposition, and rebrand Carrickfergus as a heritage-led, tourism hub, and a ‘must-visit’ starting point to the internationally acclaimed Causeway Coastal Route.

An artists impression of the how the historic town might look once the work is completed. Credit: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “The appointment of McAdam Design is excellent news and crucial to our continued progress on the Belfast Region City Deal vision for Carrickfergus and Mid and East Antrim.

“McAdam Design is rightly regarded as one of the UK’s leading experts in design, engineering and architecture and we are delighted as a council to have secured their expertise, experience and knowledge on this crucial project that will vastly improve Carrickfergus for residents, visitors and businesses alike.”

The investment will deliver upgrades and improvements to Carrickfergus Castle – including its visitor hub and historic walls – alongside a significantly enhanced public realm scheme that will improve the Norman castle’s connection to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected to boost the borough’s economy by more than £9m and create around 155 jobs in the attractions. Construction work is expected to create more than 140 jobs per year with work due to be completed by 2029.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna pictured following the announcement that Belfast's McAdam Design is the design team for the Carrickfergus City Deal regeneration project. Also included are Jonathan Porter, council, councillor Bobby Hadden, Jonathan McGrandle, council, Alderman Robert Logan, Paul Price, DfC, Andrew Todd, Tandem Design, Gerard Murray, DfC and Hannah Lambe, McAdam Design. Credit: Mid and East Antrim Council

Gerard Murray, director of the regional development office, Department for Communities (DfC), explained: “We have reached a significant milestone in the Carrickfergus Regeneration Project with the appointment of McAdam Design.

“I am delighted that we are another step closer to the realisation of the vast benefits stemming from the Belfast Region City Deal for Carrickfergus.

“By enhancing its buildings and spaces in a way that complements the restoration of its historic features, this significant regeneration will make Carrickfergus even more attractive and engaging to those who live, work, visit and invest in it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Hare, managing director, McAdam Design, added: “Together we can enhance the existing historic Carrickfergus infrastructure to provide a vibrant tourist destination and prominent gateway to Northern Ireland’s world-famous north coast.”