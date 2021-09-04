Seven tablets naming those killed in two world wars unveiled in Armagh service

L-R Cadet Cpl Nicole Hughes, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mr Simon Cassells, Martin Thompson Vice-President of Armagh Royal British Legion, David Hammerton President of Armagh Royal British Legion and Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr.

Following hard work of compiling the names by volunteers at the Royal Irish Fusiliers Museum Armagh, the tablets were placed on the corners on the corners of the Armagh War Memorial in November. However the pandemic saw the planned service of dedication postponed until yesterday - the anniversary of the outbreak of WW2.

Deputy Lieutenant for County Armagh Mr Simon Cassells was joined by Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr to formally unveil the seven memorial tablets.

Mr Barr said: “This is a very poignant moment as we gather to remember the fallen and as the Council Veterans Champion, I am particularly proud.” A number of relatives of those named on the tablets attended, several of whom had travelled from England to joined elected members, The Royal Irish Fusiliers board of Trustees, Mall Trustees and Royal British Legion at the service.

