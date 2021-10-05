Sinn Fein said it had brought last night’s motion before Belfast City Council in response to increasing numbers of “monster” bonfires in the city – but the PUP said engagement is proving much more productive than licensing.

The scheme would have required a constituted organisation to ask permission to hold a bonfire on council property, and a risk assessment drawn up with the PSNI, fire brigade and council. It would also requhave required iability insurance, an event management plan, and public consultation with residents for each bonfire.

The SDLP backed the Sinn Fein motion but were outnumbered by councillors who instead chose to vote through an Alliance amendment, ordering council officers to review the entire 2021 bonfire season and write to the Stormont Executive asking for an action plan. The Alliance amendment was backed by the DUP, UUP, PUP and Green Party, and passed by 33 votes to 26.

Flags and banners are hung on a large bonfire built to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

But Sinn Fein said it would not be letting the matter go.

Councillor Ciaran Beattie said aftrewards that it “beggars belief” that the Alliance and Green Parties joined with “regressive unionism” in defeating the motion.

He said: “It is also absolutely bizarre that the ‘Green’ Party on the eve of COP26 [the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow next month] have refused to back a motion which would have brought the burning of toxic materials in the city to an end.”

He added: “Sinn Féin will continue in our efforts to ensure that bonfires in this city no longer present a threat to life, property, the environment or to the rule of law.”

The SDLP said it did not see how the council review, backed by councillors, would help matters. SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said a lot of the finer details of how a license would work was also looked at in 2015 when Mark H Durkan as Environment Minister brought forward proposals for a nearly identical bonfire licensing scheme.

He added: “The Fresh Start Agreement highlighted the need to create ‘a culture of lawfulness’ and we can’t continue to pretend that these issues are somehow untouchable.”

But North Belfast DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said the Sinn Fein motion was “unrealistic, divisive, and antagonistic”.

He added: “Shortly after the 11th July bonfires, Sinn Fein were preaching about the health and safety of Protestants celebrating the Eleventh of July. Fast forward three weeks, Sinn Fein were eulogising and glorifying IRA firebomber Thomas McElwee, a hunger striker jailed for firebombing a Ballymena shop during which a 26 year-old Protestant mother of three was murdered. Their hypocrisy is on public record for all to see.”

DUP councillor Dean McCullough also welcomed the defeat of the motion.

“We want to see safe bonfires showcasing our culture and tradition in a manner befitting it,” he said. “That is why unionist political representatives have spent years undertaking intensive engagement with communities to put in place community-led codes of conduct. The success of which are the often untold stories. That is how you bring about lasting change, from the bottom-up, not a top-down diktat.

“We will work with other political parties, statutory agencies, and most importantly, bonfire builders, to build a workable way forward. Sinn Fein and the SDLP can either become part of the solution, or remain part the problem.”

Her party confirmed that she had said on Monday night, however, that it would press ahead with a regulatory scheme; but only targeting ‘problem’ bonfires and that there must be consultation from the top down regarding this.

The Green party said the review of bonfires by council officials, as backed in the vote, would be considered at committee level on 19 November and that any future plans would depend on the findings.

TUV North Belfast Assembly candidate Ron McDowell expressed concern about the impact on community relations of the motion.

“Far from Nationalists seeking to build community relations and address genuine concerns about bonfires, this foolish motion has only exacerbated tensions which were already high,” he said.

“I am far from alone in believing that [Monday night’s] nonsense was nothing short of an attempt to goad the Loyalists of Belfast in order to provoke a reaction. It is to the credit of the community that these efforts have, to date, been unsuccessful.”

