DUP councillor Gareth Spratt this week urged “caution” as Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved outline permission for the major regeneration development on lands freed up by the future closure of the existing Europa Bus Station and Great Victoria Street train station.

The mixed-use development will be located to the east and west of Durham Street, south of Grosvenor Road, stretching as far as Sandy Row, and involves new office space, residential apartments and a hotel. It is also planned to provide new public realm space, active travel, hospitality and community uses.

Around a fifth of this space has been proposed for housing, with a fifth of the residential space set aside for social/affordable housing. This means that half of this final allotted space will be “social”, the other half “affordable”.

An artist’s impression of the new Weaver’s Cross neighbourhood, beside Sandy Row in Belfast. DUP councillor Gareth Spratt this week said there was a ‘real need’ for social housing in the area

The council has received 14 letters of support and 143 letters of objection, including an objection from the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast. The majority of the objections relate to the removal of the Boyne Bridge and introduction of new pedestrian crossings associated with the Belfast Grand Central Station plan, which has already been approved and construction is well underway.

However, Councillor Spratt focused at this week’s special Planning Committee on the housing and community engagement implications of Weaver’s Cross.

He said: “There is a real need for social housing in this area, and I would like clarity on what are the intentions for social housing, and what will be the volume.

“We don’t wish to stand in the way of development, development for the good. But we don’t want gentrification in the area – this is a long established community which contributes substantially to the cultural value of this city.

“The residents of Sandy Row certainly don’t feel engaged with to date.”

Councillor Spratt added: “There needs to be a good mix, there needs to be provision for all levels of society, and especially for young people starting out. I would like to see that reflected, but I have to say at this stage, on the point of housing, there is relatively cold comfort.”