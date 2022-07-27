Jo-Anne Dobson (pictured) and the peer were both UUP MLAs for Upper Bann while he was First Minister.
“David was a noble lord and a Nobel Laureate as well as a loving husband and father,” she told the News Letter after the peer’s death. ”As a family we were proud to call David a firm friend.”
She recalled him arriving many times at her home when he was First Minister, with his security staff. “But when the door closed he was David - smiling, friendly, intelligent and always full of chat.”
She described him as “incredibly supportive” throughout her time as an MLA.
“He had a kind listening ear and was someone who, outside the political arena, I trusted and from whom I received sound, measured advice.
“I remember meetings with him in London when I was over visiting my son Elliott [who lives in the city] and will always remember David’s dry wit and a sense of humour which resulted in a tremendous shoulder-shaking laugh.
“Putting country first, David showed both leadership and vision in those dark days when we needed it the most. Northern Ireland would be a very different place today were it not for David Trimble. I send my deepest and heartfelt condolences to Daphne, Nicholas, Sarah, Victoria, Richard and the entire family circle.”
Jo-Anne is now NI Ambassador for Kidney Care UK.
She lives on her family farm in Waringstown with her husband John and Mark.